Mutual Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 838.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,363,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IVOV stock opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $105.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

