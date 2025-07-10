Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock opened at $20.22 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,168. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

