Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.37 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 212,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

