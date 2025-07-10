National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $43,563.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,205.72. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $453.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.13 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.16%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

