National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares set a $30.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 170,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 549,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

EYE opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.27. National Vision has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

