Newmont’s (NEM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $60.90 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 2.2%

Newmont stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,402.50. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 773.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.