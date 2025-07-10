North Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of North Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 86,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,504,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $282.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $786.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.45.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

