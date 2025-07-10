Northern Dynasty Minerals FY2025 EPS Reduced by HC Wainwright

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of -0.69. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

