Northland Capmk Weighs in on Symbotic FY2027 Earnings

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Symbotic to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,179.00, a P/E/G ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 2.03. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,812.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 408.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period.

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $257,583.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,128.05. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $156,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,437. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

