Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Receives $150.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.
Nucor Stock Performance
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
