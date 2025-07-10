Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Receives $150.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. Nucor has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.