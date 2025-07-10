O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.
O-I Glass Stock Down 1.5%
NYSE:OI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on OI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
