O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:OI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in O-I Glass by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,738,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in O-I Glass by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 95,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BNP Paribas set a $18.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

