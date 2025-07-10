OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,406,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $110,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. This represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.18 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

