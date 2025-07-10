OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,794 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 185,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

SLB stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

