OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.30 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SJM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

View Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.