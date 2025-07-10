OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,099 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $724,048,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $389,867,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,475 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,622,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,016 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,217,215.48. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

