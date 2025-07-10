OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 430 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,911,000 after acquiring an additional 893,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $174,082,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,205,042,000 after acquiring an additional 564,693 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after buying an additional 474,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after buying an additional 281,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $195.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.35 and a 200-day moving average of $201.32. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

