OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,037,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

