OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Funds Management LTD raised its stake in Atlassian by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 247,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,675 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $9,158,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $220.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.84. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $1,644,065.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 459,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,643,951. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 459,900 shares in the company, valued at $98,643,951. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,249 shares of company stock valued at $85,791,465. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Robert W. Baird raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

