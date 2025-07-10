OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $7,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

