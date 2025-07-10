OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 249,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 42,842 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 69,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NOA opened at $16.71 on Thursday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $504.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

About North American Construction Group

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.