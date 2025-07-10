OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $173.56 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $137.71 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.19 and a 200-day moving average of $168.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

