OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9,113.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,895 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $82,496,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6,869.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,043 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,201,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,012,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,724,000 after acquiring an additional 499,802 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.72 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

