OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $521,348,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $467,864,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,059,000 after buying an additional 16,269,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after buying an additional 10,682,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kenvue by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Kenvue stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

