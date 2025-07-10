OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $417.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $416.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.17 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

