OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

