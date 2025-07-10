OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 268 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,201 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,355,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,213,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,152,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,181,000 after purchasing an additional 188,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,005,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,935,000 after acquiring an additional 447,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $48,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $453,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $284.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.32 and its 200 day moving average is $238.57. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.41 and a twelve month high of $291.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.04.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

