OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $567,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $643.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

