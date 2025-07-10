OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in MSCI by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in MSCI by 147.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $530.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MSCI opened at $582.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.76. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.74 and a twelve month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.