OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,233 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total transaction of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 19,447 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,559.72. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total value of $57,885.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,384.40. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $805.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $748.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.96 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $279.02 and a 12 month high of $830.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.