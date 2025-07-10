OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.