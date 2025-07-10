OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,681 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,567.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.64 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

