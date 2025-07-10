OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,110,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,361,000 after acquiring an additional 496,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,552,000 after acquiring an additional 445,398 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,309,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,307,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AllianceBernstein

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,609.14. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.