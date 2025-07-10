OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

