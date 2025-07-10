OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Northland Securities raised OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $59.08 on Thursday. OneMain has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 87.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,880,420. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,025,498. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,082,190. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 34.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 24.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

