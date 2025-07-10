Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 596,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 298,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. DA Davidson cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,939.24. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.16. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

