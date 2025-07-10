Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Receives $719.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $723.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $707.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $668.34 and its 200-day moving average is $645.14. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $720.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

