Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PDCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $981,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after purchasing an additional 137,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDCO stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.