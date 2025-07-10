Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.57.
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
PDCO stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
