Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $93,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $7,142,000. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 12,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC stock opened at $233.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.23. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.53 and a one year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

