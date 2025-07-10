PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $23.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 170.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260,464 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after acquiring an additional 182,456 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,645,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,690,000 after acquiring an additional 184,194 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBF opened at $25.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.09%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

