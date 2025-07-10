Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $14.18 on Monday. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,676,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,856,000 after buying an additional 12,306,854 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,787,000 after buying an additional 4,375,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,813,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,864,000 after buying an additional 4,236,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

