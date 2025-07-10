Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 20,039 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.43. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $164.42.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

