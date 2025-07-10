Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Photon Control Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.
About Photon Control
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.
