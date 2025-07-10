Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s Why

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.07 and last traded at $51.09. 4,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.16.

Get Point Bridge America First ETF alerts:

Point Bridge America First ETF Trading Up 6.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Point Bridge America First ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Point Bridge America First ETF stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Free Report) by 540.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Point Bridge America First ETF worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile

The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.