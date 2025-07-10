Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$93.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$89.00 to C$69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

TSE PD opened at C$69.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The firm has a market cap of C$994.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.56. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$51.38 and a 52 week high of C$109.20.

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

