Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 133,539 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 124.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Freshpet worth $20,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Freshpet Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $70.11 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $164.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $263.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.