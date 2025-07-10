Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,881 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $22,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,464,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of AX stock opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.04 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,256.55. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.86.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

