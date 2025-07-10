Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,848 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $21,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $125.34 on Thursday. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $149.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

