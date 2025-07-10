Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 638 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $22,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,077,000 after purchasing an additional 228,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after buying an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1,030.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after buying an additional 66,120 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $20,382,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $17,730,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $446.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.80 and a 12-month high of $549.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $508.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.15 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

