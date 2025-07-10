Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.07 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $21,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $5,408,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after acquiring an additional 573,439 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 796.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $96.33.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

