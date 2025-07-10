Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.12 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,555 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of SouthState worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 27,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

SouthState stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $75.69 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

